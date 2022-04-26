Alec Baldwin’s questioning and doubts minutes after the fatal shooting in “Rust”: “That’s a bullet”

Alec Baldwin’s statement to police after the Rust shooting

When questioned by two investigators, Alec Baldwin pieced together what happened when the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fired during the filming of the movie “Rust” and was shocked to learn that he had been holding a gun loaded with live ammunition, a video released Monday by investigators showed.

Baldwinwho apparently spoke without even knowing that Hutchins had died, said that the gun should have been empty for a rehearsal without filming.

“He hands me the gun. I guess he’s done it the right way like he’s done it the last two weeks. I put it in the case, take it out slowly, we are rehearsing. We are not filming anything. I pull her out slowly, turn, grab the gun, bang, it goes off and she (Hutchins) falls to the ground. And then he (director Peter Souza) starts screaming.”

In the video from Oct. 21, Baldwin repeatedly says that there were no prior issues of any kind with firearms on the set of “Rust.”

A police body camera shows the actor speaking on the set of the film after the shot that killed the cinematographer



“I have never heard of such a thing. Now, some people say that you can accidentally get material into the barrel. Maybe a rock, something, that happens. That’s why she (Hutchins), every time we’ve done this, I’m here to tell you, to testify that every time we’ve done this, she’s done it right. She cleaned out the barrel, made sure there was nothing lodged in there,” she said.

Those statements contradict the latest findings by state security regulators. occupational, who Last week they issued maximum possible fine of almost $137,000 against the “Rust” film production company.

Baldwin also fielded questions about whether someone might have deliberately tampered with the bullets loaded into the actor’s prop gun.

The place where the accident occurred (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office / AFP)

“What… is going to answer all your questions is: what’s on the shoulder of (Rust director) Joel (Souza). Is it a stone or is it a bullet?”, he said in a dramatic scene from his police statement.

Police from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department said pthey hated showing the actor an image of the bullet taken from Souza’s shoulder.

“That’s a bullet” Baldwin told the officers in disbelief. “If that’s a bullet that came out of his shoulder, then someone loaded a real bullet into the gun he was holding.”added the actor, visibly surprised.

When the police asked Baldwin If anyone on set might have a reason to swap harmless prop bullets for real ones, the actor said he didn’t think so.but added that several members of the film crew affiliated with a union of members of the film industry, IATSE, had left the day before.

Prop guns on the film set (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office/AFP)

Baldwin, also a producer on the film, has been named in several lawsuits filed in connection with Hutchins’ death, including one by her husband, Matthew.

the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed when the revolver Baldwin was holding fired a live bullet that struck her in the chest and lodged in the shoulder of film director Joel Souza.who survived the gunshot wound.

On Monday, authorities also released a dramatic video showing the moments immediately after the shooting.

The dramatic moments in which the director of photography is treated by doctors after being shot by the actor



Souza recounted his experience in a hospital emergency room, where he was treated for a gunshot wound and questioned by investigators.

Souza described “a very strong blow, and then I felt someone kick my shoulder”. She knew that Hutchins was also hurt and asked her if she was okay.

Baldwin said in a December interview with abcnews that he was on set pointing the gun at Hutchins following his instructions when it went off without him pulling the trigger.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins’ death. and said live bullets should never have been allowed on the Western movie set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

On Monday, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department turned over a portion of the investigation into the fatal shooting of “Rust” to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

