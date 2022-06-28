Aleida Núñez against the light, as the first woman on Earth? | Instagram

Without clothes?, the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez set the imagination of her followers on fire with a photograph in which it remains in doubt whether she posed for the camera lens as the first woman on Earth or more specifically, in a dress Eve.

The Televisa star chose for the occasion to pose against the light for the camera, with the aim of highlighting her spectacular silhouette and leaving everyone truly impressed with her beauty.

In the image that circulates on social networks, you can see the also singer posing in profile with high heels, her abundant hair perfectly combed and bringing both hands to her head.

beauty and silhouette Aleida Nunez It is appreciated only as a shadow because it is against the light, which denotes a very flat abdomen, a small waist and prominent curves.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero left a lot of doubts about whether she posed with only non-exterior garments or simply dispensed with all of them to pose for her photograph and result in this work of art.

The image reveals that it dates from a few yesterdays ago, since Aleida Núñez is visibly much thinner than today, since the star has adopted other eating and training habits, obtaining a much more defined, toned body and with very prominent curves that jump in sight.

Currently, Aleida Núñez is more than active in the world of entertainment and on social networks where she has already become an influencer and usually shares part of her day-to-day life and new projects with her fans.

Juan Ferrara’s ex is also pampering everyone through her exclusive content page, where the star has decided to go further and accelerate hearts with images not previously seen on her social networks.