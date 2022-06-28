Entertainment

Aleida Núñez against the light, as the first woman on Earth?

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Without clothes?, the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez set the imagination of her followers on fire with a photograph in which it remains in doubt whether she posed for the camera lens as the first woman on Earth or more specifically, in a dress Eve.

The Televisa star chose for the occasion to pose against the light for the camera, with the aim of highlighting her spectacular silhouette and leaving everyone truly impressed with her beauty.

In the image that circulates on social networks, you can see the also singer posing in profile with high heels, her abundant hair perfectly combed and bringing both hands to her head.

It may interest you: Karol G boasts the best of Medellín among beautiful women

beauty and silhouette Aleida Nunez It is appreciated only as a shadow because it is against the light, which denotes a very flat abdomen, a small waist and prominent curves.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero left a lot of doubts about whether she posed with only non-exterior garments or simply dispensed with all of them to pose for her photograph and result in this work of art.

The image reveals that it dates from a few yesterdays ago, since Aleida Núñez is visibly much thinner than today, since the star has adopted other eating and training habits, obtaining a much more defined, toned body and with very prominent curves that jump in sight.

Currently, Aleida Núñez is more than active in the world of entertainment and on social networks where she has already become an influencer and usually shares part of her day-to-day life and new projects with her fans.

Juan Ferrara’s ex is also pampering everyone through her exclusive content page, where the star has decided to go further and accelerate hearts with images not previously seen on her social networks.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Carlos Vives says Shakira “is very sad” after her separation from Piqué

2 mins ago

The age differences of couples in 17 films of the 90’s

6 mins ago

The age differences of couples in 17 films of the 90’s

6 mins ago

The juicy contract with which Johnny Depp would return to “Pirates of the Caribbean”

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button