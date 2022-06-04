Aleida Núñez becomes a more than revealing girlfriend | Instagram

Revealing bride! The beautiful actress Aleida Núñez captivated social networks with an ideal outfit for a bride, with the color white in between, of course; however, what this outfit misses is the fabric.

Definitely, the outfit in question does not have the objective of covering the charms of the beautiful Aleida Nunezon the contrary, sought to reveal as much as possible of the beauty of this spectacular woman for all to see.

The also singer was seen on social networks with a more than coquettish body that mixes white, with a light color and transparencies, allowing her charms to be the protagonists of the image.

On the other hand, Aleida Núñez complemented the outfit with a kind of skirt with an opening that she herself stopped so that her legs were completely exposed to the view of her followers.

Without a doubt, the beautiful actress from Corazón Guerrero looked more than spectacular with evening makeup and her hair pulled back, the photograph immediately captured the attention of Internet users.

Juan Ferrera’s ex shared the image in question 22 hours ago on her official Instagram account and exceeded 25 thousand reactions on the famous social network, accompanying the publication with a subtle heart.

Aleida Nunez She received a lot of emojis and compliments about her beauty in the comment box, which was quite dynamic with the reactions of her loyal followers.

Many wonder if this image will be part of her participation in the Televisa soap opera, where the actress gives life to the character of Selena, a woman who is quite in love; since the famous one has not stopped showing off her participation in networks inviting Internet users not to miss the melodrama.

Currently, Núñez is one of the most beloved celebrities in the world of the internet, where she is usually quite constant in sharing content, projects and more, with her followers that she loves so much.