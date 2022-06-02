Entertainment

Aleida Núñez boasts a steel abdomen from the gym, JLo style

In the pure style of Jenifer Lopez, the beautiful Aleida Núñez boasted that she has an abdomen of steel from the gym, being the one who captured the beauty of her figure that seems sculpted by the gods.

The Mexican actress took a selfie in front of a mirror from the moment she was doing her training and the result really pleased her followers as they were able to appreciate her quite naturally and her beauty to the fullest.

Aleida Nunez She chose to comfortably train in tight black jeans, which she complemented with a small top of the same color and a matching cap on her collected hair.

The photograph is evidence that this stunning woman was without makeup and still Lucia was really beautiful. She posed in front of the mirror for herself and showed that, like JLo herself, she has a well-defined abdomen and that can only be the result of her discipline in eating and exercising.

Apparently, the photograph in question dates from a few yesterdays ago, since the statuesque silhouette of Aleida Núñez can be seen with noticeably less volume than what we are used to seeing today.

Let’s remember that a few years ago the famous considered most beautiful were quite thin and currently, curves drive famous and non-celebrities crazy, so many women even resort to surgery to obtain them.

Núñez is a woman who has been able to fully adapt to changes, she has even joined the fashion of celebrities to pamper her followers more through a page of exclusive content, which she does not hesitate to promote on her social networks.

The Mexican is very active on the aforementioned page and her followers are more than happy with what they can get from her with her subscription, a situation that did not happen with the beautiful Yanet García, who was pointed out as sharing the same thing as on her networks.

Aleida Nunez He is currently being part of the cast of the Televisa telenovela Corazón Guerrero, a production that does not stop showing off at the slightest opportunity.

