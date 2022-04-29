Entertainment

Aleida Núñez boasts beauty in two angles with little print

Photo of James James26 mins ago
More than beautiful! The spectacular Mexican actress Aleida Núñez shared a more than special photo session on social networks. The famous artist was seen in two angles and there were wholesale charms.

Aleida Nunez showed off her curves and more than that with a revealing outfit, the famous chose to show off her beauty a very revealing fitted long-sleeved blouse, since the print barely covered the most essential of her imposing anatomy.

The singer also complemented her outfit with very tight jeans that fit perfectly on her hips and well-toned legs. Juan Ferrara’s ex was captured from behind and in front of a mirror, so the image showed the famous woman in front and behind her.

The imposing actress has made it more than clear that she has one of the best figures on the small screen and that she is an excellent jeans model, since she has a more than spectacular “bum bum” and a figure that many young girls would like to have.

Aleida Núñez boasts beauty in two angles with little print. Photo: Instagram.

The beauty Aleida Nunez She wore very natural makeup and her hair completely in place, the publication was made 20 hours ago and has exceeded 40 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

The Televisa star shared the images with her followers to invite them to meet her character in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, Selena, assuring that she was ready for the recordings.

Selena ready for recording… #dressing room #location #actress #novela #corazonguerrero @corazon_guerreroof, wrote the artist along with the photographs.

The actress has been more than happy on social networks with her return to soap operas; she has even shared that she has withdrawn from the Amor de tres staging to be one hundred percent in the recordings of the Televisa melodrama.

