Aleida Núñez boasts more than her beauty in pink, “my heart”

“From my heart”, this is how the always beautiful Aleida Núñez launched an invitation on social networks, which was second to her enormous beauty.

The Mexican actress decided to make a publication on social networks to invite Internet users to a very special event and did so by accompanying her with three photographs in one in which the beautiful Aleida Nunez she boasted more than her beauty.

This huge woman chose a more than flirtatious body in pink with a heart in the center and many applications and beards making it more than striking for anyone.

However, the garment that Aleida Núñez wore as something secondary to her prominent curves, as she dimmed her small waist and highlighted her pronounced curves, in addition to having a lower neckline that left a lot of her great charm in view of all.

The beautiful singer complemented her attractive and colorful outfit with long gloves in the same color as Barbie, as well as very striking and original gold sandals.

Aleida Núñez showed off a very natural makeup to highlight the beauty of her face, her loose and completely well-groomed hair and, above all, the style that distinguishes this beautiful woman.

The beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara posed in front and in profile for the camera to deliver even more of her beauty to her fans who can appreciate her publication on her official Instagram account.

Aleida Nunez He shared the image along with an invitation in which he stands out on Saturday, June 25, at the Zócalo supporting PRIDE, highlighting the phrase “from my heart and always united.”

With only 18 minutes of publishing the images and the invitation on social networks, Aleida Núñez has received more than one thousand five hundred reactions and some comments supporting her enormous beauty and the event.

