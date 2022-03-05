Aleida Núñez boasts more than her charm for the network in mini | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez is more than happy and for the first time and so she boasted for her social networks. This beautiful woman not only showed off her charm, but also her new character with a photo where her mini became the protagonist.

Aleida Nunez He officially presented Selena, her character in the Televisa telenovela Corazón Guerrero on her social networks and by appreciating her appearance and her mini dress, Selena will be a more than beautiful and flirtatious woman.

Juan Ferrara’s beautiful ex allowed the photographer to capture her beauty from Xochimilco, a location where she recorded some scenes for the soap opera and looked really radiant.

It may interest you: Celia Lora dresses up as a flirtatious police officer and captures attention

Aleida Núñez dressed as “Selena” in a fitted and very short dress in a striking pink, which exposed her prominent curves and beautiful legs for her followers, the wardrobe was complemented with white tennis shoes, a very and her abundant and relaxed blonde hair.

SEE MORE OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez boasts more than her charm for the network in mini. Photo: Instagram.



Núñez posed for her photographer in various poses in the famous trajineras but also keeping company with some striking flowers, her followers were more than happy that the singer also shared this new character and her beauty.

There were three publications that Aleida Núñez shared on her official Instagram account from this location in which she took the opportunity to present her character and to share some profound messages with Internet users.

The highest form of human intelligence is the ability to observe without judging, the Televisa star wrote in one of the publications.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez He continued with another profound message for what some believe that the actress could be reflecting on her life and others after the end of her relationship with an American oil businessman.

When you can’t put your prayers into words, understand that God hears your heart.

Despite what one may think after the separation, Internet users assure that Núñez looks quite calm and happy, they also took the opportunity to fill this beautiful woman with compliments in the comment box.

Aleida Núñez has managed to obtain a place on Mexican television and is here to stay, despite having started when she was very young, she has known how to remain current and in the public’s taste, frequently being part of soap operas and programs on the small screen.

The followers of this beauty are more than happy after she revealed her character in Corazón Guerrero, as they will have the opportunity to once again have her beauty on screen from Monday to Friday.