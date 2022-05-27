Aleida Núñez boasts more than the results of the gym in black | Instagram

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez looked for her fans in a photograph in which she showed off the results of the gym and her daily effort with enormous discipline.

Aleida Nunez He has always made it clear that “a healthy mind in a healthy body” is part of his routine and philosophy of life, which is why he usually exercises frequently and takes care of his diet, doing it in a healthy and balanced way.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero has shared images in which she is training on a large number of occasions, this at various times of the day, as the demands of her work allow.

In social networks, a couple of photographs are circulating where you can see the beautiful Aleida Núñez from the gym with a black sports outfit that emphasized her curves to the fullest.

Aleida Núñez boasts more than the results of the gym in black. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida wore more than fitted and textured leggings in black, which she complemented with a small and flirty strappy top on the back. This gorgeous woman showed off her prominent curves, abs of steel, and strong arms.

The stunning singer posed in profile, almost from behind, to show off her greatest attribute in front of the camera and complemented her sporty image with quite natural makeup and a pair of gloves to take the necessary equipment and dumbbells.

Aleida Nunez She has become one of the spoiled Mexicans on social networks, the Televisa actress is very constant when sharing content and being close to her followers through the world of the internet.

Juan Ferrara’s ex decided to go further by pleasing her followers by starting her exclusive content page, where she shows much more and contact with her subscribers is closer.

Núñez is working hard to vary his content to keep everyone always aware of his every step and at the same time he carries out other projects such as his recordings in Corazón Guerrero.