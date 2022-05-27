Entertainment

Aleida Núñez boasts more than the results of the gym in black

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez looked for her fans in a photograph in which she showed off the results of the gym and her daily effort with enormous discipline.

Aleida Nunez He has always made it clear that “a healthy mind in a healthy body” is part of his routine and philosophy of life, which is why he usually exercises frequently and takes care of his diet, doing it in a healthy and balanced way.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero has shared images in which she is training on a large number of occasions, this at various times of the day, as the demands of her work allow.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko reveals her beauty in gold, Demi Rose style

In social networks, a couple of photographs are circulating where you can see the beautiful Aleida Núñez from the gym with a black sports outfit that emphasized her curves to the fullest.

Aleida Núñez boasts more than the results of the gym in black. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida wore more than fitted and textured leggings in black, which she complemented with a small and flirty strappy top on the back. This gorgeous woman showed off her prominent curves, abs of steel, and strong arms.

The stunning singer posed in profile, almost from behind, to show off her greatest attribute in front of the camera and complemented her sporty image with quite natural makeup and a pair of gloves to take the necessary equipment and dumbbells.

Aleida Nunez She has become one of the spoiled Mexicans on social networks, the Televisa actress is very constant when sharing content and being close to her followers through the world of the internet.

Juan Ferrara’s ex decided to go further by pleasing her followers by starting her exclusive content page, where she shows much more and contact with her subscribers is closer.

Núñez is working hard to vary his content to keep everyone always aware of his every step and at the same time he carries out other projects such as his recordings in Corazón Guerrero.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Top 10 Neymar Jr. goals 😍 – Pause Foot

25 seconds ago

3 NETFLIX Movies You Must Watch Before DISAPPEARING on May 31

9 mins ago

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial live | Johnny and Amber walk out of court, penultimate day of trial ends

10 mins ago

Isabelle Huppert, Viola Davis, Adriana Lima

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button