Aleida Núñez captures hearts with a photo and her indiscreet dress | Instagram

Beautiful! The always statuesque Aleida Núñez moved her followers on social networks with a photograph in which her dress was more than indiscreet and her fans more than happy.

The beautiful Mexican actress decided to wear a pretty flirtatious dress in white, blue and black, which was more than discreet, as it revealed what was under it because it was completely transparent.

Aleida Nunez she let peek through her dress the more than flirtatious outer garments she wore underneath, black and composed of lace and ribbons that highlighted her charms to the fullest.

This huge woman complemented her outfit with a flirtatious blue hat, very natural makeup, her long blonde hair completely straight, very long nails and accompanied all this with a very flirtatious style of taking a drink with one of her hands.

Aleida Núñez posed like a true professional standing up, with her legs slightly apart and with the attitude “like I don’t realize”, while looking away.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero posed from a place full of flowers and with a window behind her so beautiful that it perfectly complemented the image of the famous Televisa.

The photograph in question was shared on June 10 on his official Instagram account with the aim of publicizing his exclusive content page, which he keeps more than updated and at the forefront.

The beauty Aleida Nunez She made a special description of the photograph, sending a powerful message to all the women who follow her on her various social networks, highlighting the importance of self-esteem.

If you look tall with heels, with self-esteem you look immense, was the phrase with which Aleida accompanied the image.