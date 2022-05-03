Aleida Núñez covers the essentials with just glitter | instagram

“Only with glitter”, this is how the spectacular actress Aleida Núñez tried to cover the most essential aspects of her anatomy for social networks. The stunning celebrity wore the outfit she chose to be the queen of the show and the result was truly impressive.

The also singer shared on social networks a photograph of the final result of her preparation in front of the mirror, in which it is definitely noticeable that she was really beautiful and dazzling.

Let us remember that the beautiful Aleida Nunez In addition to showing off her beauty and talent in soap operas, she also occasionally performs musical shows where she makes use of her vocal talent and it was surely for one of these shows that she chose her revealing outfit.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez decided to show off her famous and prominent curves in a revealing red bodysuit, which was so translucent that it showed a lot of her beautiful anatomy and covered her voluminous charms only with glitter.

Aleida Núñez covers the essentials with just glitter. Photo: Instagram.



Those present and Internet users were immediately delighted with her beautiful legs, voluptuous figure and flat stomach, in addition, Aleida Núñez has a beauty of face, which she showed off in a very natural makeup; The star looked very stunning with abundant hair with curls.

The beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara posed like the professional who is sitting in front of the mirror and with a more than serious look, which gave an air of mysticism to her enormous beauty and personality.

The photograph pleased the followers of the Televisa actress so much that they took it up again to share it on other fan accounts so that her beauty reached more people. Definitely the beautiful Aleida is already an influencer and Internet users are aware of each of her steps and her new projects.

Currently, viewers are more than happy, as they can now enjoy the beauty of Aleida Nunez giving life to Selena in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, a project that she has not stopped showing off on her social networks.

The Televisa star has been very active on the small screen thanks to other interventions as a guest host on programs like Hoy and some entertainment shows, in the morning she was even part of the reality show, Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.