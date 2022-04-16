Aleida Núñez does yoga in a bikini and turns on the net | PHOTO

A few moments ago, the actress and singer, Aleida Nunez became a topic of conversation in the world of entertainment after sharing a photo performing a complicated yoga routine while wearing a small bikini that fit perfectly.

During this 2022, the renowned model has been in the mouth after her brief romance with a billionaire businessman. Since then she has been stealing glances at her due to the constant activity that she records on her Instagram account.

It was precisely on the digital platform where Aleida Nunez She showed that she has a great figure and what better way than to show it off in a micro swimsuit that is perfect for the current hot season.

Aleida Núñez raises passions

This Saturday April 16, Aleida Nunez shared a photograph in which she performs a yoga routine with a spectacular swimsuit as she took advantage of the vacation days to relax in a beautiful tourist destination.

In the photograph we see the protagonist of “Warring Heart”, “La fea más bella” and “Por amar sin ley” enjoying the charms of nature as she is surrounded by a beautiful landscape made up of the sea and beautiful trees.

As expected, the publication became viral in a few minutes because so far it has more than 11 thousand likes and endless comments, which highlight how daring it looks in the publication.

Until a few days ago Aleida Nunez He was collaborating in a famous play, but decided to abandon the project since he will presumably star in a soap opera.

KEEP READING

VLA disappears TODAY; eliminated from Exatlón México joins as official driver

La Bebeshita appears in a fitted jumpsuit and turns on the net | PHOTO