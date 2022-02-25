Aleida Núñez ends her controversial romance with a millionaire businessman; these are the reasons

Mexico City.- After it came to light Aleida Nunez had a relationship with a millionaire American businessman, now she is the actress of Televisa who revealed that she ended her romance and gave the reasons that led her to make the difficult decision.

In an interview for the show windowingthe artist confessed that although everything was going well in her relationship with the oil businessman Bubba Saulsburybut she wanted to spend more time with him, but the distance and work did not allow it, being thousands of kilometers away.

And it is that Bubba lives in Texas and she in the Mexico City, which made coexistence between the two complicated; This was only possible when they took a little getaway to go on a trip together to the most paradisiacal and exclusive places in the world.

Unfortunately the distance is not in favor, the fact that he is in Texas and I am here, the truth is that there are many things that at the time one would like to share more closely, both emotions of happiness or sadness and unfortunately because of the distance to sometimes that affects us so that there can be a close connection,” he said.

The famous also revealed that this is not the only thing that afflicts her, since she is in mourning for the terrible death of his puppy Bambi, to whom he had to say goodbye recently, after some ailments he had, caused by age, became complicated, since Aleida’s faithful friend was 15 years old.

Although it was well hidden, last month of January Some photos came to light showing how Aleida Núñez enjoys a vacation with tycoon Bubba Saulsbury, who was called her “sugar daddy”.

The fact sparked controversy due to the age difference of the 52-year-old American tycoon, but above all because of his physical appearance. However, the famous did not remain silent and she responded to the critics.

In an interview for come the joyNúñez assured that he fell in love with him for his “essence, for the way he is, for the way he conquered me, we cannot judge people for their overweight. I admire their intelligence.”

Source: TV Notes