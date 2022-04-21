Aleida Núñez falls in love wearing more than her beauty in half light | Instagram

At her feet! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez has social networks with each of the publications she makes where her beauty is the immediate protagonist. The beautiful Mexican actress shared a photograph in which her figure was captured in half light.

The Mexican actress decided that it was time to once again delight the pupil of her followers, which is why she put on her smallest one-piece swimsuit and left a lot of her skin for everyone to see.

Aleida Nunez She chose an orange “phospho” outfit for the occasion, which immediately stood out in the image among the darkness, as well as her enormous curves, since Juan Ferrara’s ex left enough of her attributes and skin exposed to be captured by the camera lens.

The singer also complemented her swimsuit with only a light bracelet on one of her ankles, quite natural makeup and her hair relaxed and loose. For the photograph, Aleida Núñez posed like the professional that she is from the ground, lying in profile and in total concentration, using only a couple of cushions to be more comfortable.

Aleida Núñez falls in love wearing more than her beauty in half light. Photo: Instagram.



The famous took advantage of the publication to send a message about love and what is most important for the actress, self-love; in addition to the fact that she frequently shares the importance of taking relaxation time, massages and others to keep the body and mind healthy.

Pygmalion effect… always towards love✨����♀️ #amor #amorpropio, wrote the famous one next to the publication.

Aleida Nunez shared the publication in question 4 days ago and has exceeded 29 thousand reactions on the famous social network, Internet users immediately filled this beautiful woman with compliments in the comment box.

The star has made it clear that he took the days of rest and relaxation on the occasion of Holy Week and Easter very seriously, as he has been seen on Instagram enjoying days in the pool with different attractive swimsuits with which he has stolen millions. of sighs

Aleida is one of the spoiled celebrities of social networks and the small screen, because despite having begun to be part of soap operas while still very young, this beautiful woman remains perfect and current at more than 40 years of age.