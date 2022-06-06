Aleida Núñez falls in love with her fans posing with a low-cut white body that highlights her curves

Aleida Nunez rose to fame as an actress and singer, but without a doubt, her beauty has positioned her as one of the most successful celebrities on social networks, where she continually draws attention for appearing with daring garments that reveal their pronounced curves.

This is how in one of her most recent Instagram posts she paralyzed the hearts of her loyal fans, who witnessed the curvaceous silhouette that the television star possesses at 41 years of age.

In the snapshot, Aleida posed with a white body and some transparencies in the necklinee, garment to which she added a long skirt open at the front that she held at hip height to show her stylized legs.

The image that was rated with more than 32 thousand heart-shaped reactions also generated a shower of messages in which her fans highlighted how beautiful she looks in this type of clothing, which she uses mainly for her musical shows.

And it is that, using a suggestive similar garment, but in red, it was like the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, sang her song “La Cosquillita”, cumbia with which she has made those who accompany her dance in her presentations.

But he not only knows how to wear this type of clothing on stage, because on other occasions he has dazzled through the screen in the telenovela “Corazón Guerrero”, so before going out to record his scenes he shared with about 4 million followers a daring photograph in which she posed in front of the mirror with a low-cut red bodysuit that also captivated by showing her legs.

“kiss from my dressing room“Was the phrase that the famous woman wrote as a description of the image in which she asked her fans to subscribe to her exclusive content page, in which she promises to share images as sensual as this one.

