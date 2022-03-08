Aleida Núñez heats the video networks, queen of “close up” | Instagram

Queen of the close up! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez could be named, this after she shared a short video on social networks in which she can be seen in the most stunning way and, of course, the temperature immediately rose on Instagram .

The beautiful Mexican actress decided to pose next to a luxurious red sports car, but she went beyond being captured in a photograph and decided to allow the mischievous camera lens to go over her curves in a risky “close up”.

Aleida Nunez She posed like the professional she is for her photographer, but above all, for her followers, because this is just a little taste to invite them to her exclusive content page, where she shares much more than on social networks.

In the video in question you can see this stunning woman making black her accomplice and forgetting any dress, pants or outerwear that tries to overshadow her beauty a little.

With only two small pieces of clothing and making lace her perfect ally, Aleida Núñez modeled for the camera, complementing her image with high boots that attenuated her beautiful legs, large earrings, her perfectly coiffed hair and her red lips.

Aleida Núñez heats up the video networks, queen of “close up”. Photo: Instagram.



The television star complemented her publication on her official Instagram account with the address of her exclusive content page, the same one to which she invites her most ardent fans to have more of her.

Aleida Nunez It has become one of the favorites of social networks thanks to its enormous beauty, friendliness and closeness to Internet users. This beautiful woman has jumped from being a recognized face on the small screen to becoming an influencer and quite constant, since she frequently shares content.

The actress has surprised by developing other talents in addition to acting, because Núñez has also become a host, singer and many other things, thanks to her perseverance and preparation.

Currently, his followers are more than happy, since Núñez has revealed that he will be part of a new television project, Corazón Guerrero, a soap opera in which he will give life to a beautiful woman, Selena, who has already presented on social networks from a location in Xochimilco.

It was with some photographs that Núñez presented his followers to Selena, a character who is as flirtatious as the artist herself, as she wore a very short and fitted pink dress, showing off her curves and legs to the fullest.