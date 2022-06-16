Entertainment

Aleida Núñez, her dress is just an “adornment” from the pool

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez looked in a photograph from the pool where it was more than clear that her dress was nothing more than an ornament.

The beautiful actress from Televisa chose a rather small white dress for her afternoon at the pool and Sol, which left a lot of the beauty’s back Aleida Nunez In view of all.

This stunning woman entered the water and revealed what was under her dress, making it clear that she was wearing the lower part of a small two-piece blue swimsuit.

Internet users immediately detected this garment and Aleida Núñez’s charms, which were also perfectly outlined by the fitted dress.

The Mexican actress wore a slightly heavier makeup than we are used to, in addition to large earrings and abundant, quite relaxed hair.

Aleida posed almost completely with her back to the mischievous camera and turning towards it to give her a deep look that captivated social networks even more with such beauty.

In the background of her photograph, you can see the pool and the blue of the water that Aleida Núñez enjoyed. The star posed like a true professional before the camera despite the fact that the image dates from a few years ago.

Currently, Aleida Nunez She is a woman who, at over 40 years of age, looks like a true young woman and even with a much more “fit” figure and more voluptuous curves than in her “golden” years.

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the Show News vertical, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

