Aleida Núñez hypnotizes her fans by modeling black lingerie from a luxury sports car

Aleida Nunez set fire again through his social networks with a video in which showed off her sensual attributesall as part of the exclusive content that he shares with his most demanding fans.

Mexican actress and singer hypnotized his more than 3.6 million Instagram followers thanks to a short recording in which he again posed with high boots and a sensual black lingerie set that highlighted her voluptuous charms.

On this occasion, in addition to posing with the daring set of underwear, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, reappeared lying on a red luxury sports car, with which she caught the attention of thousands of fans who immediately qualified the brief post with a “like”.

The rain of compliments and messages of admiration were among the first to appear to confirm that Aleida Núñez not only enjoys success as an actress or on musical stages, since virtual communities have become a new showcase to show off her beauty.

This is how, shortly before, she shared a postcard in which, using the same lace garments and transparencies, she exposed her stylized anatomy, wasting beauty and sensuality in the same publication.

As part of this same exhibition of daring images, the beautiful television star turned heads with another animation of a few seconds, in which showed part of her shapely rear while modeling a blue bodysuit. All this in front of a collection of sports cars that became the perfect combination for thousands of followers who congratulated her for looking spectacular with all kinds of clothes and in any setting.

And although it has become clear that at 41 she is an expert in attracting attention posing with tiny lingerie, previously Aleida Nunez heated up this same social network with a postcard in which he once again got into a car using a sassy red strappy bodysuit that showed part of her voluptuous personality that has conquered so many hearts throughout her 20-year artistic career.

