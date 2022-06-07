Aleida Núñez launches prohibited PHOTOS as everyone wanted to see her

Mexico. The actress and singer Aleida Núñez has been characterized by showing images on social networks in which she always shines with her beauty and sensuality And this time it’s not the exception.

Aleida Núñez, originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico, shares in new photographs how spectacular she looks at 41 years of age and thereby reiterates that she is currently one of the most popular models and actresses on the networks.

Aleida always impresses with each pose and photograph that is taken and on Instagram her followers shower her with compliments and many of them highlight that she has an angelic and very Mexican beauty.

Aleida goes well with all kinds of outfits, from evening dresses with which her figure is accentuated to sportswear and the most casual suits her like a glove, since she has a body of ten.

But when Aleida poses in swimsuits, the network explodes and more because she manages to show her charming legs with which she surely provokes thousands of sighs from her fans.

Aleida Núñez in her youth was a beauty queen in various regional pageants in her home state of Jalisco and in 1994 she won second place in the Nuestra Belleza Guanajuato pageant. In this way she began her artistic career.

In addition to modeling, Aleida is given to acting, singing and driving, and is currently promoting her song La cosquillita, a composition by Horacio Palencia from Sinaloa whose video she recorded in Cuba accompanied by attractive dancers.

Regarding acting, Aleida can now be seen in the broadcast of the soap opera Corazón Guerrero, which airs in the afternoons on channel 2 of Televisa and where she shares credits with other actors such as Alejandra Espinoza, Alejandro García Vivanco and Oka Giner.