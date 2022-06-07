Entertainment

Aleida Núñez launches prohibited PHOTOS as everyone wanted to see her

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Mexico. The actress and singer Aleida Núñez has been characterized by showing images on social networks in which she always shines with her beauty and sensuality And this time it’s not the exception.

Aleida Núñez, originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico, shares in new photographs how spectacular she looks at 41 years of age and thereby reiterates that she is currently one of the most popular models and actresses on the networks.

Aleida always impresses with each pose and photograph that is taken and on Instagram her followers shower her with compliments and many of them highlight that she has an angelic and very Mexican beauty.

Aleida goes well with all kinds of outfits, from evening dresses with which her figure is accentuated to sportswear and the most casual suits her like a glove, since she has a body of ten.

But when Aleida poses in swimsuits, the network explodes and more because she manages to show her charming legs with which she surely provokes thousands of sighs from her fans.

Aleida Núñez in her youth was a beauty queen in various regional pageants in her home state of Jalisco and in 1994 she won second place in the Nuestra Belleza Guanajuato pageant. In this way she began her artistic career.

In addition to modeling, Aleida is given to acting, singing and driving, and is currently promoting her song La cosquillita, a composition by Horacio Palencia from Sinaloa whose video she recorded in Cuba accompanied by attractive dancers.

We recommend you read:

Regarding acting, Aleida can now be seen in the broadcast of the soap opera Corazón Guerrero, which airs in the afternoons on channel 2 of Televisa and where she shares credits with other actors such as Alejandra Espinoza, Alejandro García Vivanco and Oka Giner.

Meet Zeus, the tallest dog in the world

I studied Communication Sciences at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. My experience as a journalist goes back to 1988, when I began to collaborate in Grupo Acir, with Fernando Sarabia and Julieta Hernández in an entertainment program. Then I joined Noroeste as a collaborator in the Shows section with Rolando Arenas and stayed for almost five years. Later he became part of the newspaper El Sol del Pacífico and collaborated with Susana Cazadero in the Entertainment section for 3 years. I joined Debate de Mazatlán in 2001 to work as a reporter for Social, Culture, Shows; then I receive the opportunity, in 2012, to be Editor of the newspaper La Sirena, a position I held for three and a half years. Since the end of 2015 he has been working as a web reporter in the Debate Shows section.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James19 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Tired of comparisons? Christian Nodal does not stop and changed his hair color again for a more striking one

8 mins ago

Movies to dedicate to your ex, which you can watch on HBO Max

9 mins ago

Dua Lipa dances with Arón Piper and finds herself in a love triangle?

10 mins ago

‘Ms. Marvel’, the first Muslim superheroine is a teenager and a fan of Brie Larson

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button