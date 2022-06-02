Aleida Núñez leaves little to the imagination with a dress full of transparencies | PHOTO

This Thursday, June 2, the talented actress and singer, Aleida Nunez He surprised his millions of followers on Instagram by sharing a photo in which he showed off his statuesque figure with a look that suited him perfectly, or at least his millions of followers confirmed it.

For several years, the television star has established himself as one of the most important figures in the world of entertainment, so practically everything he does and says steals the spotlight in the industry.

In this sense, a few minutes ago, the protagonist of “Warring Heart”, “La mexicana y el güero” and “Between love and hate” raised the temperature by uploading an image that showed her enviable body with a coquettish look.

Aleida Núñez boasts beauty

Before the eyes of his more than three million followers on Instagram, Aleida Nunez shared a photograph with a flirty white dress in which pronounced transparencies stand out that did not go unnoticed by anyone.

Fully standing and showing off her tiny waist, the singer made it more than clear that she has an enviable figure as her toned legs and flat abdomen stole millions of “likes” in a few minutes.

As expected, hundreds of Internet users surrendered to the beauty of Aleida Núñez, assuring that she is one of the most beautiful and beautiful actresses in entertainment. Others of her applauded her marked taste for her fashion.

