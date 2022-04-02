Aleida Núñez leaves many trembling with her photograph, “it falls” | Instagram

With just one photograph and her total beauty! This is how the beautiful Aleida Núñez left social networks trembling by revealing that her outfit was about to fall and reveal too much of her spectacular anatomy.

The beauty Aleida Nunez She decided to pose like the professional she is for the camera, posing “as if she didn’t realize it while enjoying the sun, sand and sea; in addition to the full attention of those who passed by and admired the Mexican actress.

The singer also chose to place her beauty in front of her photographer and hold her outfit a little, which made it clear that she was about to fall, revealing too much of her curves and skin. For the occasion, Juan Ferrara’s ex chose an outfit made up only of ribbons.

Aleida Núñez chose the white outfit, very natural makeup and a kind of crown as an accessory on her head, only a few small accessories and her completely loose hair were necessary to look more than spectacular.

Aleida Núñez leaves many trembling with her photograph, “it falls”. Photo: Instagram.



The Televisa artist shared the photo, which her followers liked so much that they took it up again to share it on social networks, where they can admire it and fill it with compliments over and over again.

The famous beauty has been quite loved by the world of the internet, where she frequently shares content where her beauty is a priority and receives the compliments and nice words of her most ardent admirers.

Aleida Nunez She decided that the best way to thank Internet users is to give them more of herself and be more in touch, which is why she decided to launch an exclusive content page where she goes further with her photographs.

Recently, the artist shared good news, assuring that Internet users could participate in a raffle where the prize would be a dinner by her side and many beautiful prizes, five people would be the winners.

The raffle in question was to be held this April 1, so today the Televisa star will probably make many of her fans happy, who surely did not miss the opportunity to be close to her and probably even question her if there is a chance to be part of her heart, since it was revealed recently that this beautiful woman would be single again.