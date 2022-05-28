Aleida Núñez looks like a doll with neon style perfect for the heat | PHOTOS

There is no doubt that there are actresses who never cease to impress us with their sensual looks, and one of them is Aleida Nunezwho on this occasion lectured on style with a neon look ideal for spring.

It was so with a denim outfit and a neon yellow blouse with sexy openings that Aleida Nunez made an impact on his Instagram account.

Her outfit was complemented by a series of successful and colorful accessories, some of which matched her seductive outfit.

Aleida Núñez had a very cute photo session

His style is perfect for an afternoon in the park, since his fluorescent sneakers are ideal for exercising or running, which will make you look stunning.

You can complement this style with pigtails or a very eighties hairstyle to spice up your style and become the sensation with this original look.

Do not forget to complement your neon style with a matching makeup, you can experiment with colored eyeliner or apply a classic natural make up with dramatic eyelashes, just as he did Aleida Nunez.

With all the style, Aleida Núñez took the looks on Instagram

