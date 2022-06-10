Aleida Núñez looks like Ninel Conde, the new hottie? | Instagram

Competition of Ninel Conde? The beautiful Aleida Núñez made it more than clear that she could be the “new Bombón” with a striking outfit that highlighted her beauty and spectacular figure on stage.

The beautiful Mexican actress chose a salmon-colored strappy bodysuit for one of her presentations, quite shiny and with some touches that made it even more flirtatious for her followers and the cameras.

Aleida Nunez She complemented her outfit with subtle accessories, very special makeup and her abundant, quite wavy hair. The star was apparently presenting her music on a television show.

When observing the beautiful Aleida Núñez, many could not help but compare her with the always beautiful Ninel Conde, since the style and beauty are very similar, since both show off stunning curves and a lot of beauty.

As is well known, Juan Ferrara’s ex began her artistic career as an actress at a very young age, making her way into Televisa soap operas and establishing herself as one of the most popular faces.

Aleida Nunez It was becoming endearing characters over the years and has managed to remain in force even over the years and still looking like a beautiful young lady.

Despite the fact that she has a consolidated career as an actress, this enormous woman wanted to go further and also launched herself as a singer, even offering a musical show for her most ardent followers.

Recently, Internet users applauded that Núñez launched a new musical theme, “La Cosquillita”, authored by Horacio Palencia; same that has been very well received by the public and has made many dance, because it is a song full of rhythm.

But Aleida, along with all this, continues in melodramas and currently gives life to the character of Selena in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero and frequently boasts the locations of her calls on her social networks.