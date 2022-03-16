Aleida Núñez looks too much from the sea, “Beautiful balance” | Instagram

More than beautiful! This is how the stunning Aleida Núñez looked from the sea, sharing how important mind and body balance is. The star of Televisa’s soap operas shone in full sunset receiving all the energy of the star king.

The Mexican actress showed off for social networks in a very small two-piece swimsuit in a dark color, which left a lot of her brunette skin and her curves in full view of everyone, wearing a very natural makeup and relaxed hair and without a doubt. leaving many at his feet.

Without a doubt, this photograph of the beautiful Aleida Nunez It dates from a few yesterdays ago, because this beautiful woman does not show off the spectacular curves to which we are accustomed, quite the contrary, she looks quite thin, but very beautiful, let us remember that the fashion of curvy beauty is recent.

Aleida Núñez became an accomplice of nature by taking as a background the blue of the sea, the beautiful sunset and the warmth of the sand of the beach where she was, without a doubt, all the factors added up to make her look really beautiful.

Aleida Núñez looks too much from the sea, “Beautiful balance”. Photo: Instagram.



Juan Ferrara’s ex has made it clear over time that for her the balance of peace of mind and a healthy body is more than important, which is why she enjoys meditation and moments of relaxation despite being a woman quite hardworking.

The Televisa artist has shared that part of her secret of great beauty and youth is to do physical training very often, she has even shared images of when she does it on her various social networks.

Currently, both Aleida Nunez as her followers are more than happy ‘because she is part of a new project on the small screen, the artist returns to soap operas with her role as Selena in the soap opera Corazón Guerrero.

Núñez has shared on social networks the advance of the melodrama in which he will participate, in addition to some photographs with which he presented his character to his public from a location in Xochimilco.

Aleida has become one of the most constant faces on the small screen, her beauty and talent have given her a very special place in the hearts of viewers and the general public.