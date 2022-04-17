Entertainment

Aleida Núñez makes fans sweat showing off her attractive figure under the sun in a swimsuit

The radiant and beautiful Mexican actress, Aleida Nunezhas once again stolen the spotlight and the eyes of her loyal followers on social networks, showing her enormous and attractive figure enjoying the heat of Holy Week.

The original model of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco has shared in her personal account in Instagramthe postcard where she can be seen in an unusual position and revealing her treasures in a fluorescent yellow swimsuit.

After said photo went viral, the reactions of his more than three and a half million followers on Instagram were immediate, leaving a like and the occasional compliment in the comments tray.

Despite being 41 years old, actress Aleida Núñez continues to prove to be one of the most attractive and beautiful women in the mexican televisionwith his participation in the telenovela ‘Corazón Guerrero’ and in the program ‘La Cantina del Tunco’.

