Aleida Núñez models tiny shorts and top that exposes her marked abdomen

Aleida Nunez is willing to continue pampering the pupils of her admirers on social networks, to whom she once again showed off her spectacular silhouette with a series of photographs in which dazzled with her beauty.

After the scandal he starred in a few days ago with the actress Yvonne MonteroAleida Núñez continues to show that she prefers to work rather than contribute to the controversy, which is why she once again expressed herself through photographs in which she exposed her infarct curves while fulfilling one of her great passions, which is acting.

And it is that, from the camper in which she prepares shortly before going out to record her scenes for the telenovela ‘Corazón Guerrero’, the 41-year-old actress modeled tiny denim shorts that she combined perfectly with a white top, being this last garment that exposed his marked abdomen.

Along with the couple of postcards in which she showed off the stunning figure of the character called Selena, the actress from Jalisco stressed that her tiny wardrobe is due to the increase in temperature in Mexico City, and that of course it also caused between at least 33,000 fans who rated the post with a “like”.

“In my dressing room ready to record Corazón Guerrero very hot in CDMX and happy to belong to this great production“, he sentenced.

But this has not been the only series of snapshots that paralyzed the hearts of his fans, since shortly before he was seen on another recording set modeling tight gray jeans and a white top for the camera that enhanced his tiny waist.

And although these images show how much he enjoys his work, a few days ago he set fire to it with the help of several publications in which he shared a little of what he did during his vacations, where he appeared modeling tiny bikinis that left very little to the imagination.

Among the images most applauded by her 3.7 million followers is the one in which she appeared with her back to the camera while immersing herself in the jacuzzi with a tiny golden swimsuit that was lost among her curves and became a favorite of thousands. .

