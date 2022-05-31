Aleida Núñez raises her dress to show her abdomen of steel and part of her strappy bikini

Aleida Nunez again fell in love with his followers on social networks, with whom shared a daring photograph in which he showed his abdomen of steel and showed part of her strappy bikini, causing the admiration of thousands.

Known for her talent as an actress, Aleida Núñez has also managed to stand out as a singer, businesswoman and model, which is why she recently joined the list of celebrities who share racy content through a platform. However, the theater and television star has been characterized by not showing too much and only shares images in lingerie or tiny swimsuits that expose her infarct curves.

Of course, he also enjoys sharing some photos on his official Instagram profile, where he ends up raising the temperature. And as is customary in the social profile of the native of Lagos de Moren, Jalisco, she once again provoked the admiration of a large number of fans, who fell in love with her beauty.

This is how she attracted attention thanks to a sensual postcard in which she posed in a green dress that, to the delight of her faithful admirers, she decided to upload to show her marked abdomen and part of the bikini she is wearinga garment of which only the thin strips that cover her hips can be seen.

And although on this occasion he did not show too much, the spectacular body he possesses is no secret to anyone and that at 41 years of age he has become one of the most praised within social networks in a very special way this one, where he already adds more of 3.8 million followers and the account continues to grow.

It was a few weeks ago, when Aleida showed off her spectacular silhouette while posing in a tiny green bikini, with which she also exposed her abdomen of steel while posing for a very special photo shoot for which she traveled to Los Angeles, California.

However, he preferred to keep the details of this new project that promises to be one of the most important, so he not only shared photos, but doubled the dose of beauty and sensuality with a video in which he appears wearing the same two-piece swimsuit. pieces in green that matched perfectly with her tanned skin and long blonde hair.

You might also be interested in:

–Aleida Núñez reveals her stylized legs with a mini short that fell in love with her fans

–Aleida Núñez dazzles with the tremendous neckline of her translucent sand-colored dress

–Aleida Núñez shows off her stylized legs and mini waist with an exotic silver strappy outfit