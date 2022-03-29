Aleida Núñez raises the temperature from her jacuzzi with a sexy yellow bikini, which highlights her rear

Aleida Núñez sure knows how to start the week very well and raises the temperature of his followers from his jacuzzi, where she shows off her statuesque body, in a tiny yellow bikini that leaves little to the imagination and without respite for more than one of her loyal admirers.

And it is that the Mexican singer and actress is promoting a line of Jacuzzis with hydromassageand what better than showing it and using it herself to encourage consumers to buy one.

Aleida raises the temperature on Instagram

But without a doubt, the jacuzzi is in the background, when seeing the statuesque figure that Aleida has and more when she takes her hydromassage and shows her well-shaped buttocks.

The Mexican shows that at 41 years old, he enjoys a well-defined anatomy, that on this occasion she wears a striking and tiny yellow bikini, which makes her body shine even more.

Aleida Núñez published a series of photos and videos where she looks spectacular, from any angle. She is shown from the front, sitting on one edge of the jacuzzi, in others from behind, highlighting her rear.

Shows off her charms in a sexy yellow bikini

“I love my jacuzzi… it has chromotherapy, aromatherapy, hydromassage, and there are several models… highly recommended”Aleida Núnez wrote on her Instagram account, where she invites her more than 3 million followers.

The actress of “La Mexicana y el güero” undoubtedly raises the temperature of her fans by displaying her charms to promote jacuzzis.

With sensual and provocative movements, Aleida does not hesitate to show the benefits that can be obtained by purchasing the product.

In one of the videos he gives a sample of the hydromassage he receives and it is seen that he enjoys the moment very much.

The images carry more than 77,000 likes and endless praise and compliments for the Mexican actress of “La fea más bella”.

And it is that the Mexican has been characterized by showing off her figure with little clothing and in very sexy poses in her Instagram posts, such as a photograph she recently shared where she appears lying on her sofa, revealing her well-shaped legs.

