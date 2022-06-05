Aleida Núñez raises the temperature with dance in a see-through look | VIDEO

What a surprise the followers of the entertainment world took after observing the recent publication that the beautiful actress and dancer made on her Instagram account, Aleida Nunezconsidered one of the most beautiful today.

Before her millions of followers on Instagram, the protagonist of soap operas such as “Corazón Guerrero”, “La mexicana y el güero” and “Between love and hate” showed that she has an enviable figure by performing a daring dance that did not go unnoticed by no one.

As you know, in recent months, the celebrity has been on everyone’s lips thanks to the constant content she shares on her Instagram account, a platform on which she shows that she has an excellent figure, possibly one of the most enviable in the industry.

Aleida Núñez performs daring dance

A few hours ago, the theater actress also showed off her enviable figure by performing a flirtatious dance while modeling a spectacular outfit that left little to the imagination since it has pronounced transparencies.

In the first seconds of the video we see Aleida Núñez from behind while moving her hips in a spectacular way; Moments later the camera takes her from the front and shows off her toned abdomen.

As expected, the publication became viral in a few minutes, reaching millions of views and receiving endless comments that highlight how beautiful she looks with that look.

