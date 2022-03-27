Aleida Núñez reveals her curves posing with a tiny swimsuit in the jacuzzi

The Mexican actress and singer, Aleida Núñez, left her millions of followers speechless, after sharing a photo and video session on social networks, where she shows off her spectacular figure and beauty, posing in the jacuzzi with a yellow swimsuit.

It was through her Instagram account where the beautiful model posted the postcard, astonishing her more than 3 million fans who follow her on said social network; and in a few minutes they filled the publication with praise.

Also read: Mexican National Team: “Bolillo” Gómez considers that the fans are unfair to Gerardo Martino

“I love my Jacuzzi,” shared Aleida Núñez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)





In addition to acting, Aleida Núñez has had great success with her exclusive content page, where her most loyal fans subscribe to have access to her most “daring” photo shoots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleida Nuñez OFFICIAL (@aleidanunez)





Read also: Club América receives a special visit prior to the friendly match against Rayados (Photos)