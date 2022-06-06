Aleida Núñez reveals that she rejected a millionaire’s marriage proposal because of the conditions he put on her

Aleida Nunez She is known for her work as an actress, singer, model and businesswoman, and in recent years she has also been characterized as one of the spoiled celebrities within social networks for showing off her beauty in daring uncoverings.

However, a few months ago her name caught the spotlight for the fleeting romance she had with the wealthy businessman Buba Saulsbury, who pampered her with expensive gifts and even a luxurious trip to the Middle East, where they were seen very much in love.

Shortly after Aleida confirmed their separation and although at the time she preferred not to reveal details, during a recent meeting with the media she revealed that had to turn down a millionaire’s marriage proposal because of the conditions he put on italthough he assured that it is not the suitor that “we know”.

“The person you already mentioned, who we also know, Well, he is not the first millionaire man, I have had other relationships with purchasing power and at the time they proposed to me“He said before the camera of journalist Eden Dorantes.

The woman from Jalisco, who currently has an important participation in the telenovela ‘Warrior heart‘, assured that she is an independent woman who does not need a man to support her, on the contrary, she has had to flee from those who try to keep her in a golden cage.

“They have subdued me and told me: ‘If you marry me you stop working, you go to live in another country‘. I wouldn’t be able to do that because my career comes first, my life, my family and the fact that they have me enslaved in a house is not for me Golden cage, not me!“, he explained.

Aleida remembered that they offered her to live with all the comforts in exchange for forgetting about her career and family, so she rejected the proposal without thinking.

“He had a house facing the sea, on the beach, and he told me: ‘I want you to come and live here, I want you not to leave here, I’m going to treat you like a queen, we’re only going to go out to travel and no more, but leave your job, leave your life, what’s more, you can see your family once a year‘” he added.

And although some acquaintances asked her to think about it, because she could be facing the opportunity of a lifetime for being a millionaire, she ended up rejecting him since all her life she has been a very independent woman and the day she decides to remarry will be because has its space freedom and above all for love.

