Aleida Núñez says goodbye to the pareo and looks more beautiful at Easter | INSTAGRAM

“Goodbye to the pareo”, that is the phrase that definitely identifies the spectacular Mexican actress Aleida Núñez this Easter, because the artist decided that it was time to show off her beautiful anatomy and wear as little as possible so that the curves are visible. of all

The beautiful Aleida Nunez He delighted his followers by choosing for this Easter of relaxation and fun a swimsuit that has very little in the way of one piece since it barely covers the most essential of his great body and is made up of small band-aids.

The outfit with which the famous decided to leave those present and social networks speechless is light in color and only complemented it with some thin bracelets and subtle accessories, showing off her large sunglasses.

It may interest you: Karol G sunbathes with only a triangle and the “pum pum” above

Aleida Núñez wore her quite natural face and her hair completely loose to relax in a beautiful and comfortable blue lounger, from which she posed completely lying down and also sitting.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez says goodbye to the pareo and looks more beautiful at Easter. Photo: Instagram.



Apparently, the actress of Corazón Guerrero took some time to relax and live the “good life”, because the background of the pair of photographs that she shared on her official Instagram account shows that she is in a more than paradisiacal place, where the blue of the sea ​​and sky seem to merge in its beauty.

Let us remember that the beautiful Aleida Nunez Not only does she do photo shoots to delight her followers on various social networks, but she also has her own exclusive content page, in which she has decided to give her followers the best of herself so that they always have more of her.

Núñez surprised Internet users a few months ago with this news and often shares invitations to his followers to join his page; he even recently held a raffle to encourage more people to be a part of his community.

The beautiful Aleida was very generous in raffling a dinner by her side and some gifts for her ardent admirers, pointing out that there would be five lucky winners to spend a more than special time by her side.

Currently, Juan Ferrara’s ex is one of the darlings of social networks due to her constant content and that she always tries to have news and her figure at the forefront to keep followers glued to their mobiles or computers.