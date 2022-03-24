Aleida Núñez shares how to relax, her fans loved it

Aleida Núñez shares with us from the beach how she relaxes | Instagram

Through her Instagram account, Aleida Núñez keeps in close contact with her fans and happily shares little glimpses of her day-to-day life, such as her love of exercise routines, trips, and projects. At the age of 41, she is like good wine that improves with time, proof of this are the photos of her that she uploads showing off the results of her healthy lifestyle.

Once again, the Televisa actress stirs up the hornet’s nest on social networks with a post that set fire to all her followers, where she can be seen relaxed happily enjoying a little getaway to the beach to regain peace of mind under the summer sun and surrounded by nature .

In the photo we can see the actress from the telenovela La Mexicana y el Güero, Aleida Nunez, modeling a two-piece swimsuit in a bright red color that accentuates her perfect tan, a flirty sparkly navel and as a complement to the outfit she wears high-top sneakers that look spectacular on her. In her description she commented “Always choosing to be at peace in my life…”.

Thousands of followers did not hesitate to express themselves full of admiration and acclaimed the results of their intense work in the gym that many wanted to achieve, since it is undeniable that maintaining their curvaceous figure requires perseverance and discipline.

The actress is known not only for her beauty and attributes, but also for sharing her love of exercise, meditation and strives to motivate her 3.7 million followers to take care of themselves by openly talking about physical and mental health in order to improve his life style.

In addition to being a talented woman with a solid acting career, Aleida Nunez She cares about altruistic causes, proof of this is her Instagram account dedicated to combating injustices against women where she shares phrases of encouragement and offers valuable information such as help lines. Aleida is also a businesswoman, director of Aleida Nunez Sensuale, her own line of pants which she also models, and why not? if she always looks perfect.

Although the versatile actress of Between Love and Hate is an open book, she never ceases to amaze us with her talents and photos.