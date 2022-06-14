Aleida Núñez shows off her beauty from the ground in small shorts | Instagram

He did it again! The beautiful Aleida Núñez shared a photograph that stole a large number of sighs on social networks and her followers could not contain themselves to reshare it in a fan account.

Aleida Nunez She chose small white knitted shorts for the occasion, which she complemented with a light-colored short top with long sleeves; the star complemented her look with boots of the same color.

The singer also looked spectacular with natural makeup, pink lips and her straight, loose hair. Like a professional, she posed from the ground with one of her legs raised.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko shows off the perfect profile in a small dress

This beautiful woman has shown that she could easily become the new Maribel Guardia, because at more than 40 years of age she looks like a young girl; even many young girls would like to look like her.

Aleida Nunez currently has a figure more than fitness, the star of Televisa has focused on healthy eating and hard physical training that are undoubtedly evident at first glance.

Frequently, Juan Ferrara’s ex shares images from the gym where she has a mandatory appointment every day, reiterating her perseverance, it is thanks to this that she looks really spectacular.

Aleida Núñez is part of the cast of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, which marks her return to the small screen with a story in which she fights for love under the character of Selena.

The singer also does not lose footing in the world of music, this stunning woman seeks to innovate in her shows for her followers and recently released a new song called La Cosquillita.

Since the release of the music video, fans have unconditionally supported Aleida and it has been reflected in her strong streaming numbers on various platforms.