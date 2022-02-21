Aleida Núñez shows off her charm to the camera wrapped in glitter | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez surprised her followers on social networks wearing a really elegant style full of glitter, where without a doubt it was her charm and spectacular figure that captured all eyes.

Aleida Nunez She chose for the occasion a black dress full of glitter and quite tight, allowing her curves and small waist to be seen perfectly, but without a doubt what Internet users liked the most was the pronounced neckline in front that left a large part of her Attributes for everyone to see.

The also singer increased her elegance to the maximum with a pair of quite colorful long gloves, a natural makeup but with a strong touch on the lips and her hair perfectly combed in the Hollywood style.

Aleida Núñez, despite not becoming the protagonist of soap operas, found the perfect formula to remain in the public’s taste even over the years and be one of the most recognized faces on Mexican television.

Juan Ferrara’s ex advanced with technology, since she made the great leap to social networks where she has positioned herself as one of the spoiled thanks to her content full of beauty, originality and freshness.

Aleida Núñez shows off her charm to the camera wrapped in glitter. Photo: Instagram.



But this beautiful woman always goes further when it comes to her followers and that is why she has launched her exclusive content page, in which she has decided to give more of herself to her most ardent admirers.

Many assure that this page has been a success in the life and career of Aleida Núñez because not only would she have enormous success with a good number of subscribers, but they also assure that it would be this means by which she met her new partner, Bubba .

The entertainment media quickly released the news that Núñez was giving love a new chance and this would be with a millionaire American oil businessman.

According to TV Notes, Aleida Nunez She would have been contacted by Bubba on his exclusive page and later, he would have traveled to Mexico on several occasions, where they began to date and meet. The actress ended up confirming her relationship with the businessman.

Later, the famous star of Televisa assured that contrary to what is handled, she has fallen in love with the person and not with what she has, because Bubba is an entrepreneur with a more than good lifestyle and would have led her to close 2021 to Dubai.