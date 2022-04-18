Aleida Núñez shows off her flexibility and beauty while practicing yoga in a mini yellow bikini

Aleida Nunez she forgot about the scandal and was seen more daring than ever in social networks, where re-exposed her sensual anatomy while performing a complicated yoga pose Wearing only a tiny swimsuit that revealed her infarct curves.

The Mexican actress and singer gave a lot to talk about a few days ago when she was fired from the play “Amor de tres” due to a fight with Ivonne Montero; However, this seems unimportant, as she once again conquered the hearts of almost 4 million Instagram followers.

And it is that, everything seems to indicate that she is determined to leave the scandal behind and enjoy a few days of rest on the beach, from where she shared heated images that exceed the limits of her beauty.

That’s how it was this weekend he raised the temperature again showing off his flexibility to the maximum with a yoga posturein which she passed her feet over her head to expose her infarct curves thanks to the neon yellow bikini she chose.

In addition to exposing her beauty with the discipline that helps her maintain the balance between mind and body, shortly before she set fire to posing from inside the hot tub in a gold bathing suit that exposed her shapely rear, and of course made her deserve a shower of messages in which her fans confirmed that she looks radiant.

But Aleida Núñez is already an expert in attracting attention within social networks, where she also posed with a white one piece swimsuit and completely torn, with which he exposed his infarct curves.

On this occasion, she posed while sunbathing lying on her back and resting on her arms, which caused burning compliments.

In addition, she showed off her silhouette in one more snapshot, where she again used the same swimsuit, but this time she performed a yoga posture that she accompanied with a phrase that seems to be focused on what she currently lives.

“Breathe… trust that the right thing will always come into your life“, he wrote at the bottom of the postcard.

The photo gallery of the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, has become one of the most visited during these days off, because with them she managed to turn on the alarms of sensuality by appearing more beautiful than ever while resting on the ground, and where she returned to expose her shapely attributes with a high-waisted swimsuit that ended up generating thousands of reactions and signs of affection.

