Aleida Núñez shows off her heart-stopping curves while tanning in a ripped white swimsuit

Aleida Nunez has given a lot to talk about on social networks for the daring images that he continually shares and that are capable of raising the temperature, as happened in recent days, when he showed a little of what he lived during his vacations in which wore a daring swimsuit that exposed her statuesque silhouette to the fullest.

Although in recent weeks the actress and singer from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, has caused controversy because she was accused of conflict in the play ‘Amor de Tres’ in which she starred, she has also focused on cleaning up her image and demonstrating who is willing to continue working and give the best to her fans.

And to please the most demanding, he raised the temperature within his official Instagram profile, where he was seen with a sensual white swimsuit that revealed her infarct curves while posing under the sun’s rays.

Lying on a bed while tanning, the television star modeled in the first snapshot a white one-piece swimsuit torn on the sides and in the front, with which she showed off part of her curves and of course the shapely legs that they charm their admirers so much. While in the second postcard she changed position leaning on her arms.

As expected, the sexy series of scans caused a tremendous uproar among its 3.7 million followers, who reacted with thousands of “likes” and flattering messages.

But her curvaceous silhouette was exposed in a second publication, in which she appeared in the same garment while doing one of her usual yoga poses. Standing with her hands above her head and against the light, she was like Aleida Núñez once again showed off a great body while performing the posture to maintain your inner peace.

“Breathe… trust me toright will always come to your life”, was the phrase with which he accompanied the postcard that once again stole the hearts of at least 23 thousand users who rated it with a red heart.

