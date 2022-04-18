Aleida Núñez shows off her marked abdomen and cleavage with a pink bikini during her vacation

Aleida Nunez continues to exude sensuality and beauty wherever she performs, so she took advantage of the recent vacations to enjoy the weather with tiny swimsuits that exposed her perfect curves.

A few days ago, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, was involved in the controversy because she was fired from the play she was starring in due to a fight with actress Ivonne Montero, who confirmed that the production of ‘Amor de tres ‘ He decided to thank his partner for the conflictive attitude she had since the presentations began and during rehearsals.

However, the actress’s statements were minimized by Aleida Núñez, who preferred to forget about the scandal to take refuge in a retirement center, from where she raised the temperature again with the help of the daring bathroom sets that she used and that were again liked. of his admirers.

Of course, the images were shown on her official Instagram page, where nearly 4 million followers witnessed her spectacular beauty.

In one of his most recent posts, The sensual 41-year-old singer appeared modeling a sexy pink bikiniwith which in addition to showing off her infarct neckline, she showed her marked abdomen with a short recording that has been reproduced more than 200 thousand times so far, confirming that she is one of the favorite celebrities within this virtual community.

During her vacations, Aleida has not neglected her sensuality, so sitting in front of a campfire, she appeared wearing a tiny nightgown that revealed her stylized legs.

Likewise, he shared with his followers one of the activities that he enjoys the most and has left him with great teachings, so together with an image in which he appears meditating and concentrating on what is happening inside him, he showed one of his little-known facets.

“I want to share with you that I have been practicing meditation for a long time and in this world full of uncertainty and anxiety it helps you to create a state of consciousness and paz… meditation never leave your soul”, he wrote at the bottom of the series of images.

During her days off, the sensual actress from Jalisco also appeared in a provocative image in which she wore a revealing neon one-piece swimsuit, with which she exposed her curvaceous figure to the camera.

