Aleida Núñez surprises on stage in a flirty red bodysuit | Instagram

The coquettish Mexican actress with enormous curves Aleida Núñez has surprised her fans again, thanks to a couple of recent photos that she shared on her Instagram account, in which she is wearing a coquettish red bodysuit.

This striking wardrobe is part of the garments that he uses for his presentations in love of threethis fabulous cabaret show with live music that has become extremely popular, especially because you have the opportunity to see this beauty in tiny clothes.

Precisely the design you are wearing Aleida Nunez actress of the famous soap opera “Tomorrow is forever”, she has a deep cut on the side of the hips, so they look even more prominent.

It may interest you: Yanet García in a delicate outfit shows why she is the favorite

As for the upper part, it has a “V” type neck, also quite deep, so much so that it could expose its enormous charms, of course, every detail is taken care of by the flirtatious businesswoman and actress, for this her outfits have special fabrics in color skin that prevent them from “falling out”.

Aleida Núñez surprises in a flirtatious red bodysuit on stage | instagram aleidanunez



See you this Saturday, February 26 in Puebla, with the Amor de Tres Cabaret show, live orchestra, dancers and a great story,” said Aleida Núñez.

In the first image, she appears posing with several dancers who accompany her throughout her presentation, one of them is behind her gently taking her to put him in this flirtatious pose, lifting one foot and stretching one of her arms.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

For the second photograph it is identical to the first, only that we find a close-up to better appreciate its beauty, and certain angles that are better appreciated when close.

In this other snapshot you can immediately notice that she herself is touching one of her charms, it seems that she is trying to hide it, since the garment is a little open.

Always so beautiful and successful, beautiful beautiful kisses, “commented an admirer.

Since its publication a couple of hours ago Aleida Nunez She is about to reach five thousand red hearts, which in other words could be considered the likes, she also has several comments admiring her beauty and especially her shapely legs.

As you well know, this beauty loves to exercise, we continually see the results of the gym in her social media content, she also does yoga, so her figure, in addition to being completely toned, is usually quite relaxed.