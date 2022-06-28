Aleida Núñez takes out her mini to show off from a sofa | Facebook

The Mexican actress Aleida Núñez really left her followers speechless with three photos in which she decided to pose with a mini from a comfortable sofa.

Aleida Nunez She decided that it was the ideal moment to entertain Internet users with her beauty, which is why she was captured in three photographs that she herself shared on her official Instagram account.

To show off her enormous beauty, the Televisa star chose a small, very shiny and fitted dress that, despite being long-sleeved, has a great peculiarity, a front neckline that showed off a bit of her enormous attributes.

Aleida Núñez showed off a small waist, prominent curves and championship legs in the elegant outfit that she wore, complementing it with a very natural makeup and her abundant loose hair combed in the Hollywood style.

Apparently the beautiful ex of Juan Ferrara was destined to be part of a television program where he was seen as comfortable on that sofa where he even posed with his eyes closed to enjoy that moment of connection with his fans a little more. .

Aleida Nunez He has decided to show his unconditional attachment to his fans with constant communication on social networks, sharing content such as his day-to-day life and new projects that everyone will enjoy.

The Televisa star has decided to go further by creating her exclusive content page that she frequently boasts on other social networks to invite more followers to be part of her most ardent fans and see images that she does not publish on public networks.

What is an unknown is the sentimental status of this beauty, because although she started 2022 with a partner, rumors of a separation began very soon and she finally confirmed it.

Aleida Núñez herself has confessed that she would have refused to marry a millionaire man since she wanted to keep her in a “golden cage”, away from the artistic world that she loves so much.