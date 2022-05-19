Aleida Núñez, the actress dazzles in mini from dressing room

Aleida Núñez dazzles in mini from the dressing room of Corazón Guerrero | Instagram

As the saying goes “the one who dresses in yellow, trusts in her beauty” and this applies perfectly to the beautiful actress Aleida Núñez who chose this color as an accomplice of her beauty and shared the tests from the dressing room of Corazón Guerrero.

The stunning Mexican actress dressed in a very tight yellow strapless mini dress, which outlined her voluptuous figure perfectly, making it more than clear that she has a small waist and prominent curves.

Beauty’s outfit Aleida Nunez She also exposed her beautiful legs and complemented herself with sneakers of the same color, some small accessories, very natural makeup and her abundant hair completely in place.

The singer also complemented the images with a beautiful smile, something that truly captivated her most ardent followers; It was the same Televisa star who captured her photos with her cell phone in front of a mirror.

Aleida Núñez dazzles in mini from the dressing room of Corazón Guerrero. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida Núñez shared two photos from the dressing room of the soap opera that she is recording while preparing for her scenes, the publication was made 18 hours ago and has exceeded 39 thousand reactions on the famous social network.

From my dressing room with a soap opera call ��@corazon_guerreroof @canalestrellas #actress #corazonguerrero, Núñez wrote next to the images.

The followers of this huge woman immediately filled her with emojis and all kinds of compliments in the comment box, also thanking the artist for always sharing content.

Aleida Nunez He has shown his gratitude and affection to his audience in this way, being in constant contact on his social networks and always seeking to give them the best of himself and his content.

The actress decided to go further and currently has an exclusive content page in which she gives even more than what she shares on social networks with her followers and Internet users and at the slightest opportunity invites everyone to be part of her subscribers.