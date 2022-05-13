Entertainment

Aleida Núñez, the actress forgets exteriors and accelerates hearts

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Brilliant! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez does not miss the opportunity to shine on social networks and wherever she is, and once again she did so by forgetting social networks to launch an invitation to her followers.

The beautiful singer chose a very special photograph for a very bright outfit, where the metallic silver was present at all times and the great absentees were her jeans, leaving this role to some very translucent stockings that left a lot of her skin and beautiful legs to the view of the camera and the netizens.

Aleida Nunez He chose a wardrobe that simulates a very small swimsuit of two pieces joined by belts and stripes, which gave a special touch to a short jacket in the same type of fabric.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko shakes social networks in media

The outfit in question makes her look quite modern and ready for a presentation and above all, it highlights her prominent curves and leaves much of her skin exposed, the Televisa star was subtle with her earrings, very natural makeup and her collected hair.

LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL WOMAN HERE

Aleida Núñez forgets exteriors and accelerates hearts, “Brilliant”. Photo: Instagram.

Aleida Núñez took advantage of the fact that she published the photograph in question on her official Instagram account to launch two invitations to her public, the first to accompany her at a Carnival in Veracruz and the second, not to miss her video of her most recent release “La Cosquillita” .

See you this Sunday at the carnival of TIierra Blanca, Veracruz ������and don’t forget to go to Youtube check out my video LA COSQUILLITA #cumbia #shows #aleidanunez #musica #veracruz #carnaval #aleidanunez, the famous wrote next to the attractive photography.

The publication made 16 hours ago has obtained more than 28 thousand reactions on the famous social network, in addition to endless emojis of all kinds and compliments for this beautiful, hardworking and talented woman.

Aleida Nunez Currently she is more than happy to have many projects, the star is part of the cast of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, which she does not stop advertising at the slightest opportunity, showing off her character as Selena.

Despite being a very open and close woman with her followers, Núñez’s heart is a real mystery, as many wonder if this stunning woman has an owner or continues to be a possibility for those who dream of her.

Follow us on

I have a degree in Nutrition from the Autonomous University of Durango. I began my career as a journalist at El Debate Mazatlán in March 2017, working on international stories for the debate.com.mx website. Subsequently, Grupo Debate began to focus on various regions of the country, so I wrote notes and managed the Debate Guadalajara Facebook page. Being a company in constant movement, I moved to general content writing and currently I work as Web Editor of the vertical Show News, which I have taken since its launch on June 8, 2019. Show News had an explosive start and ascent. In the time that I have developed in this great work team, I have been part of the constant renewal of El Debate, all with the aim of truthfully informing and adapting to the needs of both local and international followers.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Meet Michelle, Yailin La Más Viral’s friend who is all the rage on Instagram

6 mins ago

Amazon Prime Video: the movie where Megan Fox met her fiancé

8 mins ago

“Johnny Depp has nothing to do with anything I’ve ever experienced,” says Jennifer Grey.

18 mins ago

6 premieres to see during the weekend

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button