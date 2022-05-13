Aleida Núñez, the actress forgets exteriors and accelerates hearts

Aleida Núñez forgets exteriors and accelerates hearts, “Brilliant” | Instagram

Brilliant! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez does not miss the opportunity to shine on social networks and wherever she is, and once again she did so by forgetting social networks to launch an invitation to her followers.

The beautiful singer chose a very special photograph for a very bright outfit, where the metallic silver was present at all times and the great absentees were her jeans, leaving this role to some very translucent stockings that left a lot of her skin and beautiful legs to the view of the camera and the netizens.

Aleida Nunez He chose a wardrobe that simulates a very small swimsuit of two pieces joined by belts and stripes, which gave a special touch to a short jacket in the same type of fabric.

It may interest you: Anastasia Kvitko shakes social networks in media

The outfit in question makes her look quite modern and ready for a presentation and above all, it highlights her prominent curves and leaves much of her skin exposed, the Televisa star was subtle with her earrings, very natural makeup and her collected hair.

LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL WOMAN HERE

Aleida Núñez forgets exteriors and accelerates hearts, “Brilliant”. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida Núñez took advantage of the fact that she published the photograph in question on her official Instagram account to launch two invitations to her public, the first to accompany her at a Carnival in Veracruz and the second, not to miss her video of her most recent release “La Cosquillita” .

See you this Sunday at the carnival of TIierra Blanca, Veracruz ������and don’t forget to go to Youtube check out my video LA COSQUILLITA #cumbia #shows #aleidanunez #musica #veracruz #carnaval #aleidanunez, the famous wrote next to the attractive photography.

The publication made 16 hours ago has obtained more than 28 thousand reactions on the famous social network, in addition to endless emojis of all kinds and compliments for this beautiful, hardworking and talented woman.

Aleida Nunez Currently she is more than happy to have many projects, the star is part of the cast of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, which she does not stop advertising at the slightest opportunity, showing off her character as Selena.

Despite being a very open and close woman with her followers, Núñez’s heart is a real mystery, as many wonder if this stunning woman has an owner or continues to be a possibility for those who dream of her.