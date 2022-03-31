Aleida Núñez, the actress launches invitation with strong photography | Instagram

The Mexican actress Aleida Núñez made more than one tremble with a photograph in which she looks more than flirtatious, inviting Internet users to a more than special date.

The star of telenovelas on Televisa left Internet users breathless with her flirtatious proposal, where, of course, she was included in such a spectacular plan. Aleida Nunez he began his flirtation with a “Do you want?”.

The Corazón Guerrero actress took advantage of social networks to invite her followers to be part of a raffle to have a date with her, which consists of a dinner on April 1.

It may interest you: Belinda, launches the date of Welcome to Eden in a little pink dress

The beautiful singer pointed out that these are the last days to be part of the draw and that the dinner will take place in a very special place in Mexico City, ensuring that there will be five winners and that there will be gifts for the lucky ones.

Although Aleida Núñez’s proposal looks more than tempting, what most captured the attention of Internet users was the photograph with which she accompanied such a peculiar proposal, since of course, the outerwear was left over.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez, the actress launches an invitation with strong photography. Photo: Instagram.



The beautiful Aleida used an attractive two-piece outfit of the smallest, the same in quite striking pink and that left a large amount of skin and curves of the famous in view of all. As if this were not enough, the beautiful Aleida Núñez decided to pose with her back turned to the camera to highlight all her beauty to the fullest.

The famous Televisa actress decided to complement her image with her hair perfectly tied up in a high ponytail, very natural makeup and accompanied by a spectacular black vehicle.

The publication in question was shared a day ago and has exceeded 70 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Her most loyal followers took the opportunity to fill her with nice words and all kinds of compliments in her comment box.

Aleida Nunez He is one of the most recognized faces on the small screen, where he began his career at a very young age in famous melodramas such as La Fea Más Bella and is currently part of a new telenovela Corazón Guerrero.

Aleida is giving life to the character of Selena, a beautiful and attractive woman who fights for love at all costs, viewers are more than happy with her participation and return to television.