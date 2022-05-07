Aleida Núñez, the actress lets the star king perch on her beauty

Aleida Núñez lets the star king perch on her beauty | Instagram

Who was the star king!, the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez allowed the sun’s rays to rest on her huge and beautiful figure from the beach, where it was more than clear that she has one of the best physical attractions in the entertainment world.

The singer also showed off a tremendous “pum pum” from the clear sand of a parasitic beach where the blue and green tones of the sea complemented the enormous beauty of the actress from Corazón Guerrero.

Aleida Nunez she posed like the camera professional she is and as if “she didn’t notice” completely standing up, in profile and raising her face to look even more stylized and elegant in the photograph.

Juan Ferrara’s ex chose for the occasion a more than coquettish two-piece swimsuit in white, which allowed her to show off her tanned skin, beautiful legs, well-toned abdomen, small waist and enormous attributes before the camera and those present. surely it stole more than a sigh from them.

Aleida Núñez lets the star king perch on her beauty. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida Nunez She complemented her beach outfit with small earrings, a very natural make-up and a flirty hat to protect her face from the sun, which gave a more elegant look to the photograph by bringing one of her hands towards him.

The photograph in question is found on a fan page of this stunning woman, where they do not miss the opportunity to admire her again and again and fill her with greetings, compliments, good wishes and even strong proposals in her comment box.

Currently, the star of Televisa is very happy because she is part of the Corazón Guerrero project where she is giving life to a beautiful woman, Selena, whose engine is love and is raising the tone on the small screen.

He recently caused a huge uproar by sharing the advance of the telenovela where you can see that his flirtatious character gave himself up to love, scenes that of course his most ardent fans could not miss.

Many assure that Aleida Núñez could be considered the new Maribel Guardia, since the 41-year-old actress looks like a true young lady, even better, with a more than toned and curvaceous figure and a beautiful face.