Aleida Núñez, the actress looks stunning in pink

Aleida Núñez looks stunning in pink, “special view” | Instagram

Stunning! The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez showed off her enormous figure once again on social networks. The talented artist made it more than clear that she does not need to pose with little to show the world that she is a truly beautiful woman with a championship figure.

The beauty Aleida Nunez she recorded herself with a view that netizens really liked, from above, as the neckline of her top, which was really small, looked more than scandalous with her voluptuous charms.

The singer also wore a sports outfit made up of a pink short-sleeved top and leggings, both very tight that perfectly marked the silhouette of the Televisa star.

Aleida Nunez wore her very natural makeup and her stunning hair completely in place, the star of the small screen shared the images in her Instagram stories where she pointed out that she was in the recordings of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, where she shared the good vibes between colleagues.

The beautiful actress showed off some of her classmates and sent greetings to her followers on social networks, inviting them to see her character as Selena in the famous Televisa soap opera, which seems to be getting better and better.

Núñez recently caused a huge uproar by sharing a preview of scenes in which it was more than clear that the temperature of the scenes will rise and that she will be the protagonist of this and of a love story, or lack of love?

Currently, the fans of this beautiful woman were left with the doubt as to whether or not she had a romantic relationship, as many assured that Aleida Núñez would have left “the door ajar” in her past relationship with an American oil businessman.

However, today the hearts of many have broken, as the famous TV Novelas assures that the model would also be premiering romance and even shared images of the alleged heartthrob.

Until now, this statuesque woman has not spoken about her sentimental situation, but surely the media will soon question her about this supposed new heartthrob in her life.