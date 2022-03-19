Aleida Núñez, the actress poses her charm at the edge of the pool

Aleida Núñez poses her charm at the edge of the pool | Instagram

Beautiful landscape! The beautiful actress Aleida Núñez once again captivated social networks with her charm as the protagonist. The artist took advantage of a beautiful day by the pool to allow her charm to shine in the purest Kim Kardashian style. Bank.

Aleida Nunez She chose for the occasion a more than flirtatious and revealing yellow swimsuit in two pieces, which left a lot of the skin and curves of the star in view of her photographer’s camera.

The actress shared an image for her followers in which she posed as if she did not realize it on the edge of the pool with her back turned and as if she did not realize it, making the blue of the pool and the sea her perfect accomplice.

It may interest you: Demi Rose wears the most beautiful and liberating silk set

Aleida Núñez did not resort to any accessory to highlight her beauty even more and complemented it with a quite natural face and her most relaxed loose blonde hair, the truth is that she looked so spectacular that the image was taken up by her followers to share it in a fan account of the Televisa actress.

ADMIRE THE BEAUTY OF ALEIDA HERE

Aleida Núñez poses her charm at the edge of the pool. Photo: Instagram.



Núñez is one of the most recognized faces of Televisa, this beautiful woman began her time in soap operas when she was very young and over the years she has remained in the taste of the knowledgeable public.

Currently, at over 40 years old, the singer is also more than fulfilled, looking more than beautiful as a young girl and shining on the small screen with her return to melodramas in Corazón Guerrero, where she gives life to her character, Selena.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez This Friday, March 18, she is as a guest of the Hoy program to share her experience in this telenovela and talk about her character. The famous she is more than happy and radiant in this project.

Despite even the pandemic, the beautiful actress remained in force at all times, being part of projects such as Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy or a guest on programs such as the aforementioned morning show or some entertainment ones.

Aleida also brought out her musical side by offering her own show in the purest style of Maribel Guardia or Ninel Conde and even being part of an Amor de tres staging, in which she shared credits with the Latin Lover heartthrob at the end of 2021.