Aleida Núñez, the actress raises her dress, “you haven’t seen”

Aleida Núñez raises her dress, “Photos you haven’t seen” | Instagram

The Mexican actress Aleida Núñez once again looked stunning on social networks with a photograph that her followers assure they have not seen and looks like a true work of art.

This beautiful woman decided to raise her dress and the temperature of the internet world at the same time to show off more than her well-toned abdomen, which many would like to have, she has a truly enviable body.

The elevation of the green dress with transparency of Aleida Nunez It also exposed the lower part of a very small and flirty swimsuit that seems to be stopped only by ribbons.

Juan Ferrara’s ex complemented her image with some bracelets, a very natural makeup with colored shadows, something that she normally does not do; he also wore very blonde and straight hair.

Aleida Núñez raises her dress, “Photos you haven’t seen.” Photo: Instagram.



The social media star used the image to promote her exclusive content page and shared the photo with a cute message for her most ardent followers.

You live in me Photos that you have not seen especially for you, wrote the star next to the image.

The image was shared fifteen hours ago and has exceeded 20 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Internet users immediately came to Aleida Nuñez from all kinds of compliments in the comment box.

Currently, the singer is also more than happy with her participation in the telenovela Corazón Guerrero, where she gives life to the character of Selene, a beautiful woman who fights for love.

Aleida Nunez She began her career as an actress at a very young age on Televisa and has managed to establish herself as one of the faces that has remained on screen.