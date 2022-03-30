Aleida Núñez, the actress shines in a dress that says it all | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez has done it again. The star of telenovelas on Televisa captured all eyes with a style and spectacular outfit that would easily say that she is the new hottie of show business.

The beautiful Aleida Nunez She resorted to a very Ninel Conde style with a revealing dress with a pronounced upper neckline that made it clear that she was not wearing anything under it and exposed a large part of her charms to everyone.

Juan Ferrara’s ex caught the eyes with the pronounced neckline and her great beauty in the sheathed blue dress in sequins, in addition to the most elegant evening makeup, abundant Hollywood-style hair and a beautiful shiny headdress on her hair.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez liked this style so much that it was she herself who captured her style in a selfie in front of the mirror, which delighted Internet users, which is why she would end up being part of a fan account of the beautiful actress.

Aleida Núñez, the actress shines in a dress that says it all. Photo: Instagram.



Aleida Nunez has become one of the most beloved women on social networks, Internet users usually keep abreast of her constant and original content in which, of course, she herself is usually the protagonist.

This stunning woman has managed to consolidate her face as one of the most current on Televisa, because despite the fact that she debuted in soap operas quite a few yesterdays ago, she is currently still the attractive and talented woman that she is on the screen.

Great successes such as La Fea Más Bella are within the trajectory of this beautiful woman and she is currently part of a new melodrama, Corazón Guerrero, a project that she has not stopped showing off on her social networks.

The artist shared that in her new project on Televisa she is giving life to Selena, a beautiful woman with huge curves like herself, since she was seen in a very tight pink dress, quite short, which showed off her shapely legs and figure to the max.

Netizens immediately showed their happiness to see Aleida back on screen from Monday to Friday and doing what she apparently enjoys the most: acting. However, let us remember that the star has shown to have developed other artistic talents, such as modeling, driving and singing; She also became a businesswoman by launching a clothing brand for women that seeks to highlight curves.