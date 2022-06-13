Entertainment

Aleida Núñez, the actress wears strappy beauty below, “Amando”

Spectacular! This is how the beautiful looked Aleida Nunez on social networks with an outfit in which having her straps down gave her the perfect touch for her followers to heave wholesale sighs.

This stunning woman chose for the occasion a short denim jumper, quite short that left more than her beautiful and shapely legs in view of everyone, her charms and steel abdomen were also protagonists.

Aleida Núñez complemented her light denim with a more than flirtatious pink lace top, which she wore almost completely by leaving one of the straps of her outfit below. The star complemented her image with a very natural make-up, some small accessories and her abundant hair completely relaxed.

The beautiful Aleida Núñez posed like an angel with a beautiful smile on her lips and open eyes in front of a green wall imitating nature and painting two beautiful and bright wings behind the artist.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero shared the photograph in question on her official Instagram account 19 hours ago and has exceeded 20 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of the also singer did not miss the opportunity to fill her with all kinds of compliments and beautiful words.

Juan Ferrara’s ex complemented her publication with a more than positive message, since she tries at all times to encourage her followers to be better and happier people and does not miss the opportunity to participate in this.

Loving my life…��, wrote the famous woman along with her photograph on social networks.

Currently, Aleida Nunez He is being part of the telenovela Corazón Guerrero and he does not miss the opportunity to keep his followers up to date on the progress of his character by sharing behind-the-scenes images when they make calls to record.

Núñez has become quite an influencer, since with her talent and beauty she has dated thousands on social networks, where she is also admired for being a very dynamic woman and always thinking about new projects.

