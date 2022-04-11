Aleida Núñez: the fight with Ivonne Montero that left her out of a play | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | FAME

For a while there was a lot of talk about a fight starring Aleida Nunez and Yvonne Montero inside a play until now that one of them has told details of everything that would have happened, confirming all those rumours.

MORE INFORMATION: Fernanda Castillo and the time she was on the verge of death

It was Huntsman who has given a little more detail about it. She even confessed that her then partner was removed from the play by the producers, who had grown tired of certain behaviors.

The two stars shared the stage in the play “Amor de tres” (Photo: Aleida Núñez – Ivonne Montero / Instagram)

WHAT WAS ALEIDA NÚÑEZ’S FIGHT WITH IVONNE MONTERO ABOUT?

During a press conference with various media outlets, the protagonist of “The wolf” commented that everything had already been unleashed in front of the general public because Aleida Nunez he went off script with various insults.

“Actually, I always tried to be very respectful, but suddenly, on stage, the lady began to call me a whore*, she told me that she was envious and I realized that this was not in the text, but well, it is her style and I I kept in my script, in my texts and at work”revealed Yvonne Montero.

The problem, according to Huntsman was counting, came to an end when the directors of the work decided that Aleida Nunez could not continue in production due to all the problems that had been generated.

MORE INFORMATION: Thalía and the time she kissed Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin during an interview

“I continued in the work and she was no longer there for obvious reasons. It was not her decision, it was the company’s, it was our director’s decision because it was something that had been dragging on for a long time from the beginning. We kept, we were very cautious, very respectful, but there comes a time when that bursts because it has to burst “he added.

WHY WOULD THE FIGHT HAVE STARTED?

The beginning of the conflict between the two actresses was when, a few weeks ago, Aleida Núñez was crowned Queen of Mariachi, a title that had previously been promised to Ivonne Montero, but she finally changed her mind.

Montero had some statements that did not sit well with Núñez and that is why the enmity would have been born. “I know how she works, yes, I know her style of working and I respect it, many things I do not share but others I keep because I am not one of scandals, because apart from that I am going to appear in a play with her so nothing happens ”said.