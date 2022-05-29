Aleida Núñez, the Mexican actress surprises in animal print

Aleida Núñez surprises in animal print, “rolls up her robe” | Instagram

With a very feline style, this is how the beautiful Mexican actress Aleida Núñez was seen on social networks with a gown that surely left more than one of her followers breathless.

Aleida Nunez She decided to give Internet users a real gift by posing in a more than special way with a very thin and small animal print style robe with which, without a doubt, the protagonist was her beauty and prominent curves.

The actress from Corazón Guerrero wore the small gown with straps quite short and even “rolled up” it a little at the back, further highlighting her most prominent physical attribute, looking stunning before the camera.

Aleida Núñez decided to pose in profile for the camera and with an attitude “as if she didn’t realize it” to make the image more attractive and for the photo to fully capture her prominent curves and flat stomach.

Another feature of this stunning woman who was the protagonist of the image was her beautiful and toned legs, which of course are the product of hard training and discipline, something that she frequently seeks to encourage in her followers.

The singer also complemented her outfit with very natural makeup, subtle accessories and long blonde hair that she decided to leave completely straightened and loose. Aleida Núñez posed in front of a rather sober background.

Internet users like the television star so much that they were in charge of sharing this photograph on social networks in accounts of Núñez’s followers so that more people can enjoy her beauty.

Aleida Nunez he is currently more than happy at the moment as he finds himself with a lot of work. The famous she was questioned about why she did not enter La Casa de los Famosos on Telemundo where she assures she was invited.

Many assure that the actress did not enter the reality show due to differences with Ivonne Montero; However, the Mexican assured that it was due to work commitments that she already had, including the telenovela Corazón Guerrero.